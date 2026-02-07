Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spring-like warmth, elevated fire danger this weekend

Warm and dry weather settles over Colorado this weekend with highs in the 60s. Gusty winds Saturday bring fire danger and a Red Flag Warning north of Denver.
Springlike warmth lasts through Monday highs in the 60s. Windy, dry conditions Saturday raise fire concerns before a weak cold front cools temps back into the 40s and 50s Tuesday.
DENVER — The weekend brings a stretch of warm and dry weather across Colorado, which is expected to last through early next week.

Temperatures will be well above normal for early February with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Winds are expected to pick up Saturday, especially across the northeast plains, where gusts could reach up to 40 mph.

Warm temperatures combined with low humidity create elevated fire weather concerns.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., north of Denver, places like Greeley and Fort Collins, and northeastern Colorado.

Heading into Sunday, winds will start to ease, but temperatures won’t!

Temperatures will remain well above normal, with highs in the 60s, through Monday.

However, changes begin on Tuesday as a weak cold front slides through from the north.

Behind the front, Tuesday will feel noticeably cooler with afternoon highs dropping back into the upper 40s and 50s.

