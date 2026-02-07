Denver sees one of its warmest winters on record with 29 days hitting 60 degrees or above

DENVER — The Mile High City is experiencing one of its warmest winters on record.

While people are enjoying t-shirt weather and outdoor dining in February, experts are also warning of increased wildfire risks.

This winter has been undeniably different for Denver — and the numbers tell the story. The Denver7 Weather Team says Denver has recorded 29 days at 60 degrees or above this winter. That's only behind the winter of 1981, which saw 34 such days.

Denver7 spoke with Bernie Meier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder, who explained what's driving the unusual weather pattern.

"There's been a dome of high pressure over the western part of the country, and so that pushes the storm track across Montana, northern part of the country, and even into Canada," Meier said.

Denver7

Meanwhile, Meier cautioned against attributing this single season to climate change.

"If you start stacking seasons like this on top of each other, or having five out of 10 years or 7 out of 15 years, then, yeah, maybe you can start pointing towards, more specifically, climate change. But kind of a one-year wonder here, you really can't pinpoint on that one thing alone," Meier said.

He emphasized that this weather pattern does come with significant risks.

Those risks are something South Metro Fire Rescue is monitoring every day.

"I mean, even myself, I'm really enjoying the warm temperatures right now, but that does pose the risk of wildfire," said Matthew Assell, public information officer for South Metro.

Denver7

Saturday is expected to bring breezy conditions with abnormally low humidity and dry conditions — a combination that heightens fire danger.

The fire rescue's message to the community is clear: Enjoy the weather but stay vigilant.

"Don't let the potential danger hold you back, but just keep in mind that what you may normally consider safe in February might not be safe right now," Assell said.