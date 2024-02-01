Police release timeline in disappearance of Greeley woman who went missing one year ago

GREELEY, Colo. — Nearly a year after she vanished, the Greeley Police Department released further details and a timeline in the disappearance of Holly Delgado in hopes of turning up leads.

Delgado, 50, was last seen after she was discharged from a north Denver metro hospital on February 5, 2023.

In March 2023, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for Delgado who was reported last seen in the 9100 block of Grant Street in Thornton.

The Greeley Police Department on Thursday released a timeline of Delgado’s known whereabouts.

Investigators said on February 3, 2023, Delgado left her apartment with no identification or cell phone and a day later, in the early morning hours, had car trouble.

Greeley police said Delgado was admitted to a hospital and was not seen again once she was released.

Delgado did not return to her vehicle and Greeley investigators recovered and processed the car, but nothing of evidentiary value was discovered, police said in a release.

In the CBI alert, investigators said Delgado's car was located at 104th and Livingston in Northglenn.

Delgado’s family reported her missing on February 7, 2023 and continued to cooperate with the investigation, police said.

Delgado is described as having blonde hair and green eyes and is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds.

In the year since her disappearance, there have been no sightings of Delgado.

The Greeley Police Department asks anyone with information to contact Detective John Kinne at 970-350-9603.

Greeley Police Department