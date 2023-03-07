Endangered Missing Alert issued for woman last seen in Thornton last month

GREELEY, Colo. – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a woman last seen in Thornton last month.

Holly Delgado, 49, was last seen in the 9100 block of Grant Street in Thornton on Feb. 5. The woman lived in Greeley at the time of her disappearance, according to CBI investigators. Her car was later found at 104th and Livingston in Northglenn.

Police in Greeley said they’re concerned for her safety and believe she may be in crisis.

Delgado has blonde hair and green eyes, is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

If you see her, call 911 or the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9603.