Police arrest suspect accused of using homemade explosives to damage trash cans on High Line Canal Trail

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. – Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect investigators allege used small, homemade explosive devices in an effort to damage trash cans along the High Line Canal.

Several incidents were reported over the last couple of months in the overnight hours on the trail, according to police, which previously released images of a suspect.

The Cherry Hills Village Police Department said on social media Friday it arrested the suspect after officers “analyzed prior incidents and strategically deployed various technologies in an effort to detect and apprehend the suspect.”

Police said on January 6, police cameras on the High Line Canal picked showed a man with clothing and a mode of transportation which “matched” previous descriptions.

Cherry Hills Police Department

The 18-year-old suspect from Denver, who was not identified, was taken into the Arapahoe County Jail on several charges including possession of an explosive or incendiary device and tampering with physical evidence.