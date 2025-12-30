Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Man attempting to cause damage along High Line Canal Trail with homemade explosives, Cherry Hills police say

Cherry Hill Village Police Department asking for help identifying suspect in multiple criminal mischief incidents over the last two months
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 30, 11am
cherry hills_2.jpg
cherry hills_3.jpg
cherry hills.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A man has tried multiple times to cause damage along the High Line Canal Trail using homemade explosives, according to the Cherry Hills Village Police Department.

The suspect was reported in several criminal mischief incidents over the last two months between midnight and the early morning hours, south of Quincy Avenue, along the High Line Canal Trail.

He made his most recent attempt over the last weekend, according to Cherry Hills Village PD, preparing crude, homemade explosive devices in an effort to damage trash cans.

Cherry Hills Village police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect, has any information about these incidents or the damage to submit a tip here.

cherry hills.jpg

The suspect is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was seen wearing a winter jacket, pants, hiking or high-top shoes, gloves, beanie, goggles and utility belt with a tactical pouch. The man was seen riding a higher wattage electric bike with a dark frame, wide tires and handlebar mittens.

cherry hills_3.jpg

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-your-voice-thumbnail.png

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities