Man attempting to cause damage along High Line Canal Trail with homemade explosives, Cherry Hills police say

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A man has tried multiple times to cause damage along the High Line Canal Trail using homemade explosives, according to the Cherry Hills Village Police Department.

The suspect was reported in several criminal mischief incidents over the last two months between midnight and the early morning hours, south of Quincy Avenue, along the High Line Canal Trail.

He made his most recent attempt over the last weekend, according to Cherry Hills Village PD, preparing crude, homemade explosive devices in an effort to damage trash cans.

Cherry Hills Village police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect, has any information about these incidents or the damage to submit a tip here.

Cherry Hills Police Department

The suspect is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was seen wearing a winter jacket, pants, hiking or high-top shoes, gloves, beanie, goggles and utility belt with a tactical pouch. The man was seen riding a higher wattage electric bike with a dark frame, wide tires and handlebar mittens.