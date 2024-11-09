Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Plea hearing postponed for Colorado funeral home owners accused of letting 190 bodies decay

Jon and Carrie Hallford were expected to plead guilty Friday, but the hearing was postponed because of a snowstorm.
Posted
Chrystina page's son David died in 2019. She used Return to Nature to cremate his remains -- but then got the call that his body had been among the 190 inside the building in Penrose.
Funeral Home Improper Body Storage

DENVER (AP) — Colorado funeral home owners accused of stashing 190 decaying bodies and giving grieving families fake ashes were expected to plead guilty Friday, but the hearing was postponed because of a snowstorm.

Jon and Carie Hallford have been charged with more than 200 counts of corpse abuse. Prosecutors say the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home began storing bodies in a building outside Colorado Springs as far back as 2019.

They also allege the couple gave families dry concrete in place of cremains.

Over the years, the Hallfords spent lavishly, buying luxury cars and laser body sculpting. That ended when the bodies were discovered last year.

The hearing has not yet been rescheduled

Previous coverage of the Return to Nature funeral home

Return to Nature Funeral Home owners plead guilty to federal fraud charges Families whose loved ones were left rotting in Penrose funeral home owed $950M Return to Nature Funeral Home victims' families testify in honor of loved ones Rotting bodies and fake ashes spur CO lawmakers to pass funeral home regulations Why did it take authorities years to act on Return to Nature suspicions?

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.