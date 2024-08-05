Watch Now
Families whose loved ones were left rotting in Return to Nature Funeral Home owed $950 million, judge rules

The court case has been delayed again for the Penrose funeral home owners accused of abusing nearly 200 bodies, which were discovered stacked on top of each other in October 2023.
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado funeral home owners who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent grieving families fake ashes were ordered by a judge to pay $950 million to the victims’ relatives in a civil case, the attorney announced Monday.

The judgement is unlikely to be paid out since the owners have been in financial trouble for years, making it largely symbolic. The owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home, Jon and Carie Hallford, did not acknowledge the civil case or show up to hearings, said the attorney representing families, Andrew Swan.

The Hallfords, who own Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, face criminal charges in separate cases.

Jon Hallford is being represented by the public defenders office, which does not comment on cases. Carie Hallford’s attorney, Michael Stuzynski, was not immediately available for comment.

