Watch Now
NewsSouthern Colorado

Actions

Colorado funeral home owners accused of stashing dead bodies plead guilty to federal fraud charges

Colorado funeral home owners accused of misspending nearly $900,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds are expected to plead guilty to federal charges.
Return to Nature
Posted

DENVER (AP) — Colorado funeral home owners accused of misspending nearly $900,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds have pleaded guilty to federal charges for defrauding customers.

Jon and Carie Hallford were charged with 15 federal offenses related to defrauding the U.S. government and the funeral home’s customers.

They are accused in a separate case of stashing 190 decaying bodies in a storage building and sending grieving families fake ashes.

Arraignment delayed again for Return to Nature funeral home owners, who want more time to consider plea offer

Local

Arraignment delayed again for Return to Nature funeral home owners

Colette Bordelon

More than 200 criminal counts are already pending against them in Colorado state court, including for corpse abuse and forgery.

Court documents say the Hallfords used the pandemic aid to buy expensive cars, trips and cryptocurrency.

Return to Nature Funeral Home owners expected to plead guilty to COVID-19 fraud

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.