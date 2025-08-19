Aurora PD pursuit of burglary suspect in stolen patrol vehicle ends in crash, closing WB Alameda at Airport

AURORA, Colo. — A police pursuit of a burglary suspect who reportedly stole an Aurora Police Department patrol car ended in a crash that partially shut down the intersection of Alameda Avenue and S. Airport Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said when the burglary suspect stole one of the agency's patrol vehicles, officer pursued across multiple jurisdictions.

The chase ended with an APD sergeant intentionally ramming into the stolen vehicle to stop the driver. The burglary suspect is in custody, the Aurora Police Department said.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said the eastbound lanes of Alameda Avenue are open, as of 9:34 a.m.

#TrafficAlert WB Alameda at Airport Blvd. is shutdown for a crash and active investigation. We will continue to update this thread. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) August 19, 2025

Crash involving Aurora PD, burglary suspect closes WB Alameda, Airport Blvd.