2 injured after small plane crashes in field after attempting to land on I-25 near Larkspur

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – Crews rescued two people from a small plane crash after the pilot attempted to land on Interstate 25 near Spruce Mountain Road early Sunday morning.

The plane crashed in a field just east of I-25 near the Larkspur exit as the aircraft flipped over while attempting to land on the interstate around 7:48 a.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Two northbound lanes of I-25 remained blocked near Mile Marker 174 near Larkspur.

Rescue crews were able to recover two injured people who were taken to a hospital with unknown extent of injuries, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no immediate word on what caused the pilot to attempt to land on the interstate. The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will handle the crash investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.