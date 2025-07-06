Pedestrian struck, killed along Highway 50 as closure expected to remain

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. – A pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles and killed along Highway 50 early Sunday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), at around 5:06 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a body found after a driver contacted authorities “stating they believed they may have struck someone.

”The pedestrian was found on the side of HWY 50 near Starr Nelson Road, said the CSP in a news release.

“Further investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck in the middle of the left lane on Highway 50 and had been hit by multiple vehicles. Two drivers have come forward and are cooperating with investigators. Based on evidence collected at the scene, an additional suspect vehicle may be involved,” continued CSP.

Troopers said the highway will remain closed until at least the early afternoon hours while the investigation continues and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CSP at 970-249-4392.