Pedestrian killed in crash Saturday in Denver

DENVER — A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a vehicle early Saturday afternoon.

Denver police said the crash happened in an area near Havana Street and Mississippi Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with serious injuries but later died, said DPD.

The driver stayed on the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to Denver police.

#Traffic : #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injury involving a pedestrian and a motorist in the area of Havana and Mississippi. One person was transported to the hospital. The driver remained on scene. SB Havana is closed at Mississippi. #Denver pic.twitter.com/puHypgE5jB — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 30, 2024