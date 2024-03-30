Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian killed in crash Saturday in Denver

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, according to Denver police.
Denver police said the crash happened in an area near Havana Street and Mississippi Avenue. The driver stayed on the scene
Denver Police shooting
Posted at 4:34 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 19:23:35-04

DENVER — A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a vehicle early Saturday afternoon.

Denver police said the crash happened in an area near Havana Street and Mississippi Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with serious injuries but later died, said DPD.

The driver stayed on the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to Denver police.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here