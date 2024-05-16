Watch Now
Parker police release sketch of suspect in alleged abduction attempt of student

Parker police are searching for a car involved in a suspected attempted abduction Wednesday, the department said in a news release.
Posted at 12:31 PM, May 16, 2024
PARKER, Colo. – Police released a composite sketch of a suspect investigators said may be connected to a May 8 attempted abduction of an elementary student while walking to school.

On Wednesday, May 8 at around 7:50 a.m., a student was walking to Frontier Valley Elementary School near the 23000 block of East Bay Oaks Avenue when a man, believed to be around 50-years-old, allegedly approached the student.

Parker police said the man, with gray hair and a mustache, was driving a black Audi 4-door car with tinted windows and a rack. The vehicle also had Colorado license plates.

The student, who was not harmed, ran to school and reported the incident to staff, police said.

Five Douglas County schools were placed on a secure status while the initial investigation unfolded.

Parker police are seeking any additional information and leads including potential security camera footage from nearby the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives or works near the area to check for video of the alleged incident or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online at the link.

