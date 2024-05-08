Watch Now
NewsFront RangeParker

Actions

Parker police search for black Audi sedan suspected to be involved in a reported attempted abduction Wednesday

Five schools in the area put on secure status Wednesday morning for about an hour
Parker police are searching for a car involved in a suspected attempted abduction Wednesday, the department said in a news release.
parkerpd1.jpeg
Posted at 10:43 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 13:43:21-04

PARKER, Colo. — Parker police are searching for a car that was reported to be involved in an attempted abduction Wednesday, the department said in a news release.

Five Douglas County schools were put on secure status as a safety precaution for about an hour, including Frontier Valley, Iron House and Pioneer Elementary Schools, Cimarron Middle School and Legend High School.

The investigation began when a student at Frontier Valley Elementary School reported to a staff member that a man with gray hair in a black Audi sedan approached and began talking to the student, according to the Parker police news release.

"The student was not harmed, ran to school and reported the incident shortly before 9 a.m.," Parker police said.

Officers searched the area for the car that the student reported. While they did not find it initially, Parker PD said they will continue to follow all leads.

Parker PD search for car suspected in attempted abduction Wednesday

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here