Parker police search for black Audi sedan suspected to be involved in a reported attempted abduction Wednesday

PARKER, Colo. — Parker police are searching for a car that was reported to be involved in an attempted abduction Wednesday, the department said in a news release.

Five Parker schools are in Secure status as we look for

a black Audi sedan involved in a potential attempted abduction.



Five Douglas County schools were put on secure status as a safety precaution for about an hour, including Frontier Valley, Iron House and Pioneer Elementary Schools, Cimarron Middle School and Legend High School.

The investigation began when a student at Frontier Valley Elementary School reported to a staff member that a man with gray hair in a black Audi sedan approached and began talking to the student, according to the Parker police news release.

"The student was not harmed, ran to school and reported the incident shortly before 9 a.m.," Parker police said.

Officers searched the area for the car that the student reported. While they did not find it initially, Parker PD said they will continue to follow all leads.

