One person dies in car crash with light rail train Tuesday morning

LONE TREE, Colo. — One person died after reports of driving a car off a ramp onto light rail tracks, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Lone Tree near the C-470 and I-25 interchange.

The car was stuck between the light rail train and wall, according to SMFR. Crews are working to move the train in order to also move the car that's pinned. A light rail train operator and one passenger were on the train at the time of the crash. Neither have any injuries, SMFR said.

Drivers can go south and turn around at Lincoln Avenue, as access from eastbound C-470 and northbound I-25 remains closed, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

The access from EB 470 to NB 25 remains closed right now. You can go south and then turn around at Lincoln Ave. pic.twitter.com/Ee7pLM62LJ — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) April 8, 2025

RTD shuttle buses will replace more than 15 trips Tuesday because of the crash investigation, according to RTD. No E-line trains will run between Evans and RidgeGate, Luber reported.

You can see the train that was hit by the car at 470 & I-25. No E-line trains are running between Evans and RidgeGate. No R-line trains are running between Peoria and RidgeGate. This means all DTC stations will not see trains. You will have to use a bus instead. pic.twitter.com/NQZCEsJPwq — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) April 8, 2025

No R-line trains will run between Peoria and RidgeGate — that means all Denver Tech Center (DTC) stations will not see trains and riders will have to use a bus instead, Luber said.

The Lone Tree Police Department and Colorado State Police have taken over the investigation. They were on scene with flashlights inspecting the wall where the car is pinned and taking pictures, Denver7 observed, reporting live from the site of the crash.