One person dead Wednesday morning after shootout with Denver police

DENVER — One person is dead Wednesday morning after Denver police said there was a shootout involving one of its officers.

The deceased and the officer were both shot near the intersection of West 26th Ave. and Zuni Street., and then taken to the hospital. DPD said the officer's gunshot wound is not life threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 2600 block of N Zuni St. 1 DPD officer and 1 suspect shot, both transported. Officer received non-life threatening gunshot wound, Suspect is deceased. Investigation is ongoing. Updates to be posted here. #Denver pic.twitter.com/4Wt103wgYU — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 7, 2023