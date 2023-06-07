Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person dead Wednesday morning after shootout with Denver police

One police officer was shot; expected to be okay, DPD said
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Shootout with Denver police officer.jpg
Posted at 5:27 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 08:33:55-04

DENVER — One person is dead Wednesday morning after Denver police said there was a shootout involving one of its officers.

The deceased and the officer were both shot near the intersection of West 26th Ave. and Zuni Street., and then taken to the hospital. DPD said the officer's gunshot wound is not life threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360WATCHNUGGETSWED.png

Game 3 NBA Finals Wednesday on Denver7 | Full Nuggets coverage inside