5 more wolves released in Colorado, bringing total to 10

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released an additional five gray wolves in the state, bringing the total so far under a voter-approved reintroduction program to 10.

The five additional animals were released in Grand and Summit counties, CPW said. State wildlife officials released five wolves in an undisclosed location in Grand County on Monday.

Monday’s release came days after a federal judge denied a request from Colorado's cattle industry to temporarily delay the release.

The wolves were captured from northwest Oregon, where they are most abundant in the state.

Officials are working toward reintroducing a total of 15 wolves in the state by mid-March.

Over time, Coloradans should expect the packs to expand widely, which could include the Front Range, the plan reads.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

