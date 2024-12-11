'Nothing has changed': More medical neglect accusations arise against JeffCo jail following inmate death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — More accusations against the Jefferson County Jail are coming to light days after another inmate died while in custody.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), Glenn Perdreaux, 64, was found unresponsive in his cell on Dec. 7 during a routine check-up. CPR was initiated, and Narcan was administered by deputies and responding medical staff, according to the sheriff's office.

The Golden Fire Department arrived and continued lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful. JCSO said Perdreaux was pronounced dead at midnight.

Civil Rights attorney Anita Springsteen said Perdreaux's arrest record shows he had been in and out of jail several times in the past year.

"He was suffering from drug addiction, like so many people, and he was in a system here in Jefferson County that does not care," Springsteen said.

Springsteen has been outspoken about the alleged issues at the jail for over a year now.

"I've been contacted by dozens of families of inmates and inmates themselves who are suffering in this house of horrors is what I would call it. It's a house of horrors because people are not getting the medical care that they deserve," Springsteen said.

Perdreaux is the fourth person to die at the jail since Dec. 2023. Ashley Raisbeck died in December 2023. Courtney Tinker died three months later in March 2024, and Doraine Stangel died in August 2024.

Two more families came forward in September alleging that their loved one had not received proper medical care while incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail. Springsteen is investigating those two claims, which involve two men who are in serious condition after they were allegedly denied urgent medical attention.

Meghan Delarosa spoke with Denver7 on Monday about the conditions her husband, Moses, 33, is allegedly facing inside the jail. She said she has been fighting to get her husband the surgery he needs while he's been incarcerated.

According to Meghan, a bullet wound he sustained before he was arrested has gotten worse.

"It's red and purple in color and expanding the surrounding skin. Infection is something that we're worried about," she said.

"Mr. Delarosa has this bullet that has migrated from his chest to under his arm. And it was supposed to be removed, but for some unknown reason, it was not, and he still can't get medical care to have it looked at. And so the problem with that is that he could die," Springsteen said.

A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Jail said staff is aware of Moses's situation and said they have provided appropriate care. The jail said medical staff does not believe surgery is necessary at this time, but his wife disagrees.

"We had strict instruction from his surgeon and the team that saved his life at Denver Health to watch it, and if it started moving and so on and so forth, it was to be removed," Meghan said.

"The idea that just because somebody has been charged with a crime or has been convicted of something that they are not worthwhile in the world is an attitude that has to change," Springsteen said.

JCSO said Perdreaux's death is being investigated by the First Judicial District Law Enforcement Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will determine his cause of death.