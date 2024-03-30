Critical Incident Response Team investigating death of inmate at Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The First Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), a deputy checked on Courtney Tinker, 40, around 5:35 a.m. Friday after she did not come out of her cell for breakfast. Tinker was unresponsive, and the deputy began CPR, according to the sheriff's office.

Jail medical staff and fire/EMS personnel from the Golden Fire Department "continued lifesaving efforts which were unsuccessful," according to the sheriff's office. Tinker was pronounced dead at 6:17 a.m.

JCSO officials said Tinker was arrested on March 25 on multiple failure-to-appear warrants for theft, possession of a controlled substance, damage to property and motor vehicle theft. Deputies were initially dispatched for a welfare check after an unresponsive woman was found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle.

During her arrest, Tinker told deputies she was having trouble breathing and was given care by EMS, according to the sheriff's office. She was taken to the hospital, treated and released back to the sheriff's office with a medical clearance to be taken to jail. She was admitted to the jail and placed on a detox protocol, the sheriff's office said.

The CIRT team is investigating the death, and the coroner's office will determine Tinker's cause of death.