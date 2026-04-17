North Denver neighbors come together in conversation after recent gun violence

DENVER — Three people died from gun violence in North Denver in the span of a week, prompting neighbors and city leaders to gather for a community safety meeting Thursday night.

"It has been a little unnerving," said Suzanne Whitney, who lives in Denver's Cole neighborhood.

Neighbors met at the St. Charles Recreation Center on Lafayette Street to discuss the recent violence and how to pave a path forward for safer streets.

The meeting comes after two people were shot on Easter Sunday at Russell Square Park in the city's Cole neighborhood. And just days later in an unrelated incident, a man walking his dog down a sidewalk in Five Points was shot and killed.

Tina Ware, a family member of the two victims shot at Russell Square Park, spoke in front of Thursday night's crowd at the recreation center.

"We're hurting, we're confused, we're angry," Ware said. "I appreciate each of you guys coming because if I lived here, I would be here too because it's a concern that needs to be addressed."

Denver7 Tina Ware, family member of victims in Easter Sunday's shooting at Russell Square Park

Ahead of Thursday's community meeting, Denver7 also sat down with the mother of Pharrow Ware, an 18-year-old who was shot in the park and later died in the hospital.

Local Denver mother mourns 18-year-old son killed in Easter Sunday park shooting Veronica Acosta

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said the department is focusing on prevention, partnering with anti-violence organizations, and increasing patrols.

"I think it is comforting to communities to know that there are more police officers that are driving through, that are that are spending time in that community," Thomas said.

Also within the past week, Thomas said a camera was installed at Russell Square Park as a precaution.

Denver7 Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas addressing the crowd at Thursday's Cole neighborhood meeting

Meanwhile, Denver Councilman Darrell Watson, who represents District 9 where the shootings occurred, pledged his support to law enforcement.

"What I'm doing is making sure I'm holding a line, working with Chief Thomas, and making sure that Denver Police officers' funding isn't cut," Watson said.

While police say overall violent crime is down in the city, North Denver neighbors are striving for safer streets after this recent string of violence.

"I hope we walk away with an opportunity to feel safer in the neighborhood and just have better understanding about what is being done to support us," Whitney said.