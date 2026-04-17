Mother mourns 18-year-old son killed in Easter Sunday shooting as community demands safety

DENVER — A Colorado mother is mourning the loss of her 18-year-old son, who was killed in a shooting at Russell Square Park on Easter Sunday, as city leaders and neighbors push for increased safety measures.

Pharrow Ware was one of two people shot at the park. His mother, Shy-La Metcalf, told Denver7 she wants her son to be remembered for more than the tragedy that took his life.

"He was more than just a name," Metcalf said. "He wanted better."

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Metcalf said her son was picking out a suit for prom just days before he was shot and killed.

"How do you process that?" Metcalf told Denver7's Veronica Acosta. "How do you process that your son, that you spent 18 years with, that you're picking out his suit for prom, and then the next day that he's fighting for his life."

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"I just it's like life is going too fast for me right now, and I'm just trying to slow it down," she added.

Denver7 Cole Neighborhood Association sign in Russell Square Park

The shooting at Russell Square Park was followed by another deadly shooting the same week less than two miles away near Mestizo-Curtis Park. In response, Cole Neighborhood Association President Reed Raskin and Denver City Council member Darrell Watson decided to put on a safety meeting for community members.

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"The park has been quiet for the last almost two weeks now due to the incident on Easter Sunday," Raskin said. "I think neighbors are at a point right now where they want to be part of the solution."

Denver7 Russell Square Park in Denver

"I hope we can get closer to at least planning a road map for how we can ensure that everyone has a safe space in this community, families included, but everyone has a safe space and we can go out and enjoy our public spaces," he added.

Watson said his office and the Denver Police Department took action after both shootings by increasing patrols in the areas.

Police identified a suspect in the shooting that killed Ware and 43-year-old Sharon Ware, who were at a family gathering, and made an arrest in the shooting near Mestizo-Curtis Park.

"That violence must end," Watson said.

Rosalie Cisneros, president of the Mestizo-Curtis Park Coalition, has lived near the park for more than two decades and said she planned to attend the meeting to advocate for safety.

"We have to let our voices be heard," Cisneros said.

In the meantime, Metcalf continues to seek justice for her son.

"He didn't deserve this," Metcalf said.

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