No charges expected in Denver construction site shooting that killed 2

DENVER — A spokesperson for the Denver District Attorney Office confirmed Wednesday that charges are not expected to be filed in a construction site shooting that killed two people last month.

Police said the manager of a commercial construction site confronted a man and a woman who the manager told police were attempting to burglarize the site in the 8500 block of West Belleview Avenue on Feb. 25.

Police said an altercation involving the two individuals and the site manager ensued, during which the site manager shot both people.

The shooting victims were identified as Patience McFall, 37, and Timothy Walker Jr., 40, who was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

McFall was transported to the hospital where she later died from a single gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s report.

The Denver DA’s office declined to provide further comment on the matter. The suspected gunman has been cooperating with investigators, according to police.