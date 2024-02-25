Watch Now
Police investigate double shooting in southwest Denver

Posted at 2:52 PM, Feb 25, 2024
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting in the southwest area of the city Sunday afternoon.

Police said two victims were located in the 8500 block of West Bellview Avenue after officers arrived on scene around 1:45 p.m. Their conditions are not known.

Police have taped off an area behind a shopping complex on South Dudley Street.

No arrests have been reported and suspect information was not available.

