Coroner IDs 2 people shot, killed during alleged construction site burglary in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner released the identities Wednesday of two people shot and killed during an alleged construction site burglary over the weekend.

Police said the manager of a commercial construction site confronted a man and a woman who the manager told police were attempting to burglarize the site in the 8500 block of West Belleview Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Police said an altercation involving the two individuals and the site manager ensued, during which the site manager shot both people.

No arrests had been reported and the suspected gunman was cooperating with police, according to DPD.

The shooting victims were identified as Patience McFall, 37, and Timothy Walker Jr., 40, who was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

McFall was transported to the hospital where she later died from a single gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s report.

Denver police have yet to release additional details concerning the investigation.