One person killed, three others injured in southeast Denver shooting

DENVER — One person has died and three others are injured following a shooting in southeast Denver Saturday night.

The shooting happened in a parking lot of a shopping center located at South Galena Street and East Hampden Avenue around 11 p.m., according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers arrived to the scene and located one injured person, who was transported to a local hospital.

Denver7 Officers and investigators with the Denver Police Department remained on scene Sunday morning.

Officers later learned about three additional victims. One victim was transported by private vehicle to the area of East Iliff Avenue and South Havana Street, where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

Two other victims were also taken to local hospitals by private vehicles.

One victim is in critical condition, another is in serious condition and the third was treated for a graze wound and released, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said their initial investigation found an argument took place following a gathering in the parking lot.

Officers remained on scene Sunday morning to investigate. The shopping center is closed off to the public, according to Denver7's Sophia Villalba.

Denver7 will update this story as additional information is released.