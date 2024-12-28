Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, drivers will be fined for weaving in and out of express lanes

DENVER — Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, drivers will face a fine for weaving in and out of express lanes.

The change applies to drivers who enter and exit express lanes outside of designated areas in the Central 70, Interstate 25 South Gap and US 36 corridors.

“So in some cases, it's people who try to drive past the tolling gantry and then swoop over after the tolling gantry so that neither their license plate is recorded by the tolling gantry cameras,” explained Tim Hoover with the Colorado Department of Transportation. “It's even paying customers. So it might be somebody with a transponder who just doesn't understand or doesn't care that they can only exit at designated places.”

Fines start at $75 and increase to $150 if not paid after 20 days. The state statute allows for fines up to $250.

Politics New laws in the new year: What changes take effect Jan. 1, 2025 Katie Parkins

CDOT said it issued 23,873 warnings to drivers between Dec. 1 and Dec. 17. Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, those warnings will instead be fines.

The laws are designed to save lives. CDOT said it deployed its anti-weaving program in the Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor and saw an 80% decrease in violations.

The department is using technology — a combination of cameras, sensors and software — in order to catch violators.

“Before we started this [Safety and Tolling Enforcement Program], this had never been tried anywhere. There had never been a system that kind of automatically spots them. And the system is extremely effective… it correctly identifies license plates more than 99.9% of the time,” Hoover said.