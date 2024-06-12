New pre-evacuation notices in place as wildfire burns near Twin Lakes

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. – Heavy smoke has triggered an air quality health advisory for portions of Lake and Chaffee Counties as a wildfire continues to burn near the Interlaken Resort in the Twin Lakes area.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued the alert for Twin Lakes, Granite, Americus and Buena Vista, among other areas, as the wildfire burned 164 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

While smoke was expected to diminish Wednesday morning, heavy smoke could redevelop through Thursday morning, said the CDPHE.

The fire was reported 12 miles southwest of Leadville.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said pre-evacuation notices are in place for residents and visitors from Clear Creek Reservoir to the Chaffee County, Lake County line.

“This a pre-evacuation notification only, at this time. Please be ready to leave if it becomes necessary. We will also be sending an Emergency alert (Everbridge notification) to people in that area,” said the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on social media.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office lifted a pre-evacuation order for Balltown while Lost Canyon remains on a pre-evacuation notice.

U.S. Forest Service resources along with Lake County Search and Rescue, Vail Fire and Chaffee County Fire Protection District have responded to the wildfire.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Interlaken Historic District structures were not threatened as of Tuesday evening.