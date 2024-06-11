Watch Now
Wildfire burning near Interlaken Resort in Twin Lakes, Lake County government officials say

fire in twin lakes area_june 11 2024.jpg
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 11, 2024

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is burning near the Interlaken Resort in the Twin Lakes area Tuesday afternoon, according to Lake County government officials.

Few details about the blaze were immediately released, with Lake County government officials only saying Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue were on scene.

Officials urged peopled to steer clear of the area to allow firefighters to work efficiently.

fire in twin lakes area_june 11 2024.jpg

Residents were also asked to “avoid overwhelming dispatch with inquiries as they coordinate resources.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

