Wildfire burning near Interlaken Resort in Twin Lakes, Lake County government officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire is burning near the Interlaken Resort in the Twin Lakes area Tuesday afternoon, according to Lake County government officials.

Few details about the blaze were immediately released, with Lake County government officials only saying Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue were on scene.

Officials urged peopled to steer clear of the area to allow firefighters to work efficiently.

Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue

Residents were also asked to “avoid overwhelming dispatch with inquiries as they coordinate resources.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

