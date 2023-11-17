New charges filed against 6 officers accused of failing to intervene in 2022 death of Christian Glass

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Six additional law enforcement officers now face charges of failure to intervene in the June 2022 death of Christian Glass in Silver Plume.

The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the new charges on Friday morning. They were filed against:



Georgetown Marshal Randy Williams - Charged with duty to intervene and third-degree assault

Georgetown Police Officer Timothy Collins - Charged with duty to intervene

Idaho Springs Police Officer Brittany Morrow - Charged with duty to intervene

Colorado State Trooper Ryan Bennie - Charged with duty to intervene

Division of Gaming Officer Christa Lloyd - Charged with duty to intervene

Division of Gaming Officer Mary J. Harris - Charged with duty to intervene

The duty to intervene charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Just before midnight on June 10, 2022, Glass, who was 22 years old at the time, called 911 for help after his car became stuck in an embankment near Silver Plume. He told the dispatcher he had two rock knives, a hammer and a mallet with him, which attorneys said was for his amateur geological work. At the time, he was on his way back from a trip to Moab. Five agencies responded to the scene and for about an hour, they tried to persuade Glass to exit the car. Glass offered to throw the knives out of the car, but then-deputy Andrew Buen told him not to. After Glass said he was afraid and wanted to stay inside the car, Buen said that Glass would be removed with force. That call was authorized by then-deputy Kyle Gould.

Buen then broke the front passenger-side window, and shot six beanbag rounds at Glass. Buen and Georgetown police Marshal Randy Williams used Tasers on Glass, who screamed. According to a grand jury indictment released in November 2022, Glass swung his rock knife "in various directions in a state of complete panic and self defense.” When Williams tried to open the door and Glass swung the knife in his direction, Buen shot Glass five times. This happened just after midnight. Glass died at the scene.

Glass' parents said he was having a mental health crisis that day. They said the 72-page internal affairs report on the incident, which was released in January 2023, vindicated their belief that the deputy who killed their son acted improperly and violated protocol.

The new charges announced Friday came one day after former Former Clear Creek County Sheriff Deputy Kyle Gould pleaded guilty to ignoring his duty to report use of force and intervene. Gould was sentenced to two years probation and to pay a $1,000 fine. As part of the plea, he is barred from working in any law enforcement or security position in Colorado after agreeing to withdraw his state-mandated POST certification.

To become a member of Colorado law enforcement officer, Gould had to be certified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board.

The criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment charges were dropped against Gould as part of the plea.

On Nov. 2 — when Gould had pleaded guilty — Buen pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and official misconduct

The district attorney's office said the six law enforcement officers who are newly charged will appear in court on Dec. 20, 2023.