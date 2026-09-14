Neighbors say this part of the Broncos' new stadium plan is a non-starter

DENVER — The Broncos want to open a new stadium at Denver’s Burnham Yard in time for the 2031 season. Team president Damani Leech has said that construction needs to start by next spring or early summer in order to meet that goal.

Progress could be tripped up, however, by a parking lot outside Empower Field.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Advocates worry Broncos' Burnham Yard plan will sack plans for Colfax-Federal transformation

Before construction begins, Denver Water will need to relocate some of its buildings currently at Burnham Yard, including an emergency response facility which the utility says needs good access to highways and to Central Denver.

The utility turned to Lot M, a parking lot that sits next to the Colfax-Federal interchange outside Empower Field at Mile High, as a preferred site to relocate the emergency facility.

But neighbors are putting pressure on that plan. Denver7 first covered their concerns this summer.

Last month, advocates representing dozens of organizations signed a letter sent to Mayor Mike Johnston, Denver City Council and Denver Water.

The letter calls Lot M “the wrong site for this use. Full stop. Denver Water's operational needs are legitimate and can – and should – be met elsewhere.” It argues relocating the Denver Water facility to this site jeopardizes more than a decade of city planning to redevelop the Colfax-Federal interchange into a mixed-use district, in order to revitalize the historical overlooked Sun Valley neighborhood.

Denver City Councilmember Jamie Torres’ district includes both Empower Field and Burnham Yard. Torres told the Denver Post last month, “I don’t see a future for Lot M with the Denver Water use… We are trying to figure out what alternatives exist.”

Mayor Johnston’s office sent Denver7 a statement Monday:

Everyone involved in the Burnham Yard process understands the enormous positive impact this project will have on surrounding neighborhoods and the city as a whole, which means we all feel an equally enormous responsibility to get it right. Lot M is just one piece of the puzzle and we are exploring multiple options in partnership with the community, Denver Water, and the Broncos. Jon Ewing, Spokesperson for Denver Mayor's Office

Denver Water told Denver7 Monday, “We don't have any updates regarding the additional 5 acres needed for our emergency response operations.”