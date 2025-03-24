DENVER — Nearly 19,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power Monday morning, as of 5:38 a.m.
Many of the outages were on the west side of the Denver metro area, where winds were high Monday morning.
Today's Forecast
A warm and windy start to the week across the Denver metro area
However, Denver, Centennial and Lone Tree also saw outages. Xcel Energy crews were in these areas assessing damage, as of 6:32 a.m.
Xcel Energy initially reported the outages would be resolved by 6:30 a.m., but later updated that to expect power restored on the west side of the metro by 8:30 a.m.
Nearly 19,000 Xcel Energy customers without power Monday morning
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Two Colorado Department of Corrections employees under criminal investigations
Cougar Cafe brings joy and confidence to Carson Elementary students in Denver
MAMCO, embattled animal rescue, closes doors after relinquishing license to the State
Judge orders Elizabeth School District to return 19 banned books to library shelves
Colorado teachers send a message: Balance the budget, leave schools out of it
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.