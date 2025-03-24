Nearly 19,000 Xcel Energy customers without power Monday morning

DENVER — Nearly 19,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power Monday morning, as of 5:38 a.m.

Many of the outages were on the west side of the Denver metro area, where winds were high Monday morning.

However, Denver, Centennial and Lone Tree also saw outages. Xcel Energy crews were in these areas assessing damage, as of 6:32 a.m.

Xcel Energy initially reported the outages would be resolved by 6:30 a.m., but later updated that to expect power restored on the west side of the metro by 8:30 a.m.