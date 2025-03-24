It's going to be a warm start to the week and it's only going to get warmer as the week goes on.

You're walking out the door to some windy and mild conditions. These downsloping winds are leading to temperatures in the upper 40s and even a few low 50s for the morning commute.

We'll see wind gusts near 35 mph across the Eastern Plains Monday, with gusts closer to 60 mph in the foothills and northern Front Range mountains.

The combination of dry conditions and strong winds will create near-critical fire weather, so it’s a good idea to be cautious, especially if you’re planning any outdoor activities. No official warnings are out, but it’s still something to keep in mind.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, we’re in for more pleasant weather. Monday night into Tuesday, a weak cold front will move through, but temperatures will stay pretty mild. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and that's just a touch cooler than Monday.

The winds will thankfully calm down starting Tuesday and we're in for an even bigger warm up by midweek. We'll see upper 70s on Wednesday and highs closer to 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Our next storm will usher in some cool and wet weather this weekend! We'll see scattered showers and highs in the 50s likely on Saturday.

A warm and windy start to the week across the Denver metro area

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.