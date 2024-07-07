GOLDEN, Colo. — In the six days since Clear Creek reopened to tubers and swimmers, the Golden Fire Department has responded to six water rescue calls along the creek.

“It’s a whitewater park, not a lazy river,” said Sean Dowdy.

That’s why Dowdy told Denver7 he’s keeping his young daughters out of the creek until the water slows down.

“Give it a week, it'll be a much different experience, a little safer,” said Dowdy.

On July 1, warning flags changed from red to yellow in Golden, meaning the creek is now open to all after being closed to tubers and swimmers since early June.

However, there are still moderate to high flows that are considered unsafe for children under 18.

Since the creek has been open, Shift Lieutenant Sean Stull with Golden Fire and his team have been responding more frequently.

“Even some shallow water, even ankle-deep water, if it’s moving fast enough, ankle-deep water can take you out,” said Stull.

Right before our interview on Sunday, we saw crews rushing over to Clear Creek for a call about two separated tubers.

Multiple water rescue calls to Clear Creek in Golden since tubing restrictions lifted

Earlier Saturday morning, Stull said an adult fell out of their tube, and rescuers had to jump into the water to save them.

Sometimes, they can save the person from the shore.

“These are bags that have a water rope in them that we can throw from the shore out to the victims in the water,” explained Stull.

Other times, it takes the team diving in.

“We have our dry suits that we use. They have a nice big opening in them so we can get into them very quickly,” said Stull.

Most of the time, people being rescued aren't wearing life jackets and don't have the proper footwear for the slippery rocks, according to Stull.

“We would really like to see everybody in a PFD, wearing a personal flotation device, which is a life jacket. So, if they're wearing those, at least, if they do become separated from their tube while they're out there in the moving water, they do still have some protection on them,” said Stull.