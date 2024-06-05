Watch Now
NewsFront RangeGolden

Actions

Clear Creek restrictions go into effect Wednesday, per Jefferson County sheriff and Golden police

The Golden City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to limit tube sales during the busy summer months.
Clear Creek restrictions June 5.jpg
Posted at 8:14 AM, Jun 05, 2024

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Golden Police Department started limiting activities on part of Clear Creek, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, due to fast-moving water and floating debris.

Clear Creek restrictions June 5.jpg

"Water height and flows are expected to rise as the heavy snowpack continues to melt in the coming days," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

People are not allowed to use inner tubes, rafts, "belly boats" or go swimming, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office order.

Kayaks, white water rafting and professional raft trips are exempt from the restrictions, but the Jefferson County sheriff encourages people attempting those activities to exercise extreme caution.

"All of the above authorized users and occupants must have the use of a Type I, Type III, or Type V Coast Guard-approved flotation vests and helmets designed for water use," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The restrictions apply to the parts of Clear Creek within unincorporated Jefferson County, and within the City of Golden, including Vanover Park.

Anyone who does not follow the rules could get a fine of up to $100.

Clear Creek restrictions.jpg

The temporary water restrictions will remain in effect until the water levels go down, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Clear Creek restrictions June 5.jpg

However the sheriff did note, Clear Creek already has an increased safety risk due to water temperature, blasted rock and undercut rocks.

Golden City Council approves limit of tube sales during summer months

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News