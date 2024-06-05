Clear Creek restrictions go into effect Wednesday, per Jefferson County sheriff and Golden police

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Golden Police Department started limiting activities on part of Clear Creek, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, due to fast-moving water and floating debris.

Allie Jennerjahn

"Water height and flows are expected to rise as the heavy snowpack continues to melt in the coming days," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

People are not allowed to use inner tubes, rafts, "belly boats" or go swimming, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office order.

Kayaks, white water rafting and professional raft trips are exempt from the restrictions, but the Jefferson County sheriff encourages people attempting those activities to exercise extreme caution.

"All of the above authorized users and occupants must have the use of a Type I, Type III, or Type V Coast Guard-approved flotation vests and helmets designed for water use," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The restrictions apply to the parts of Clear Creek within unincorporated Jefferson County, and within the City of Golden, including Vanover Park.

Anyone who does not follow the rules could get a fine of up to $100.

Cesar Sabogal | Denver7

The temporary water restrictions will remain in effect until the water levels go down, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Allie Jennerjahn | Denver7

However the sheriff did note, Clear Creek already has an increased safety risk due to water temperature, blasted rock and undercut rocks.

