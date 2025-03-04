Multiple drivers have crashed on Highway 91 between Copper Mountain and Leadville, closing the highway

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple drivers crashed on Highway 91 a few miles south of Copper Mountain on Tuesday afternoon, forcing crews to close the road in both directions.

Troopers with Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a report of a crash between Copper Mountain and Leadville shortly after 3 p.m. CSP said possibly seven vehicles were involved. Several people were transported to a hospital for their injuries.

Tow trucks were headed to the scene. The Colorado Department of Transportation was also en route to try to improve the road conditions along that stretch.

The highway appeared to have reopened around 5:30 p.m. after an hours long closure.

CSP is leading the investigation into the crash.

The roads in the mountains are icy amid whiteout conditions as a winter storm moves across the state.

In addition to this closure, westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Georgetown due to crashes and poor visibility. The Clear Creek Sheriff's Office said it has responded to at least four crashes between milemarkers 221 and 216.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the mountains until 5 p.m., however the National Weather Service (NWS) may extend it. Summit County, Grand County and Clear Creek County may see an additional 1 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday early evening.

Later tonight, skies will clear. Wednesday is expected to stay mostly calm, with some cloud cover in the mountains, especially late in the afternoon ahead of another storm system, the NWS reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.