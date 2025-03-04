Cold and blustery across Colorado's Eastern Plains Tuesday

A strong and fast-moving storm continues to barrel through Colorado. The roads are mainly just wet in Denver but it will be blustery through the afternoon.

Heavy snow along with powerful wind gusts is leading to blizzard conditions across the Eastern Plains. A Blizzard Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for those areas as they could see wind gusts up to 70 mph and an additional 2 to 5 inches of new snow. It will make travel very difficult, if not impossible at times Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until Tuesday afternoon for the northern Front Range mountains and foothills where we could see an additional 2 to 6 inches of snow. The snow continues in the mountains and on the plains through the afternoon, with clearing skies Tuesday night.

We'll get a brief break Wednesday into Thursday morning. It'll be mostly sunny on Wednesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. It will be a brief break because another system will bring more rain and snow to the state Thursday evening into Friday. Temperatures will cool again, with more accumulating snowfall possible.

So far, the weekend looks gorgeous with more sunshine and slightly above-average temperatures. We're looking at low 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.

