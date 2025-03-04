Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cold and blustery across Colorado's Eastern Plains Tuesday

Blizzard conditions continue across the Eastern Plains, warmer and drier across Colorado on Wednesday
A strong storm continues to barrel through the state, with blizzard conditions across the plains and more snow for the mountains. It will be chilly and blustery in Denver Tuesday.
3-4-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A strong and fast-moving storm continues to barrel through Colorado. The roads are mainly just wet in Denver but it will be blustery through the afternoon.

LISA AM WX.jpg

Heavy snow along with powerful wind gusts is leading to blizzard conditions across the Eastern Plains. A Blizzard Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for those areas as they could see wind gusts up to 70 mph and an additional 2 to 5 inches of new snow. It will make travel very difficult, if not impossible at times Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until Tuesday afternoon for the northern Front Range mountains and foothills where we could see an additional 2 to 6 inches of snow. The snow continues in the mountains and on the plains through the afternoon, with clearing skies Tuesday night.

We'll get a brief break Wednesday into Thursday morning. It'll be mostly sunny on Wednesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. It will be a brief break because another system will bring more rain and snow to the state Thursday evening into Friday. Temperatures will cool again, with more accumulating snowfall possible.

So far, the weekend looks gorgeous with more sunshine and slightly above-average temperatures. We're looking at low 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday.

Cold and blustery across Colorado's Eastern Plains Tuesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team