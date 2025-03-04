Westbound I-70 closed near the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes, white-out conditions

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office is closing westbound Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel due to multiple crashes and white-out conditions.

The sheriff's office said it is responding to at least four crashes between milemarkers 221 and 216. The extent of injuries is "unknown" at this time.

Due to the poor conditions, the sheriff's office is initiating a full closure of westbound I-70 at Georgetown (milemarker 228). Traffic is being turned back east at that exit.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

For the latest road conditions, visit COtrip.org.

This is a developing story and will be updated.