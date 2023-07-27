Mother of four missing Centennial children arrested in Texas

HOUSTON, Tex. — The mother of four missing Centennial children was arrested in Houston, Texas, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

The children – Jyron Gardette, 9; Heaven Myles, 7; Jehoward Gardette, 6; and Israel Gardette, 4 – were last seen on June 30 in Centennial with Howard Myles, 47. The man, who is the children's non-custodial father, was allowed to visit them for the weekend under a court order but did not return the kids, deputies said in a news release.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The children's mother, Clarissa Gardette, was arrested on July 21 at a hotel in Houston, the sheriff's office said Thursday. She is being held at the Harris County Jail for violation of child custody, failure to appear and contempt of court.

Myles and the children are still at large. He is wanted for violation of child custody and contempt of court.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

They are believed to be in the Houston or Baton Rouge, Louisiana, area. Myles could be driving Gardette's gold 2005 Honda Pilot or a 2004-2006 Gold Pontiac Grand Prix with a sunroof and black wheels.

Anyone with information about Myles or the children's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office's tip line at 720-874-8477. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.