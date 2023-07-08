Missing Arapahoe County children ‘believed to be in immediate danger’; arrest warrant issued for father

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – Four foster kids who were reported missing a week ago are believed to be “in immediate danger” and an arrest warrant has been issued for the children’s father, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The children – Jyron Gardette, 9; Heaven Myles, 7; Jehoward Gardette, 6; and Israel Gardette, 4 – were last seen on June 30 in Centennial with Howard Myles, 47. The man, who is the children's non-custodial father, was allowed to visit them for the weekend under a court order but did not return the kids on Sunday, deputies said in a news release Friday.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators now believe Myles may be headed with the children to Louisiana, where they are from. They also believe the children's mother, Clarissa Gardette, is with them. Active arrest warrants have also been issued for the woman, deputies said.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

“The children are believed to be in immediate danger due to a history of neglect, child abuse, drugs, domestic violence, weapons charges and previous dangerous situations they have been placed in,” officials said Friday.

Investigators said they believe Myles may be headed out-of-state with the children as he has ties to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, La., as well as Dallas, Texas in a gold Pontiac Grand Prix with dark, tinted windows and a sunroof. Below is a photo of the actual vehicle.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Myles is described as a Black man standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has dreadlocks, according to a CBI alert.

If you have any information on this crime, please call our dispatch center at 303-795-4711 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

