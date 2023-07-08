Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing Arapahoe County children ‘believed to be in immediate danger’; arrest warrant issued for father

Young foster children were last seen on June 30 and may be traveling with the suspect to Louisiana
Four young children are missing from Arapahoe County and are believed to be in immediate danger, according to the sheriff's office.
howard myles.png
missing arapahoe county kids.jpg
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 20:13:41-04

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. – Four foster kids who were reported missing a week ago are believed to be “in immediate danger” and an arrest warrant has been issued for the children’s father, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The children – Jyron Gardette, 9; Heaven Myles, 7; Jehoward Gardette, 6; and Israel Gardette, 4 – were last seen on June 30 in Centennial with Howard Myles, 47. The man, who is the children's non-custodial father, was allowed to visit them for the weekend under a court order but did not return the kids on Sunday, deputies said in a news release Friday.

4 missing arapahoe county children.jpg

Investigators now believe Myles may be headed with the children to Louisiana, where they are from. They also believe the children's mother, Clarissa Gardette, is with them. Active arrest warrants have also been issued for the woman, deputies said.

clarissa gardette.png

“The children are believed to be in immediate danger due to a history of neglect, child abuse, drugs, domestic violence, weapons charges and previous dangerous situations they have been placed in,” officials said Friday.

Investigators said they believe Myles may be headed out-of-state with the children as he has ties to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, La., as well as Dallas, Texas in a gold Pontiac Grand Prix with dark, tinted windows and a sunroof. Below is a photo of the actual vehicle.

missing 4 children arapahoe county_Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Myles is described as a Black man standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has dreadlocks, according to a CBI alert.

If you have any information on this crime, please call our dispatch center at 303-795-4711 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

4 young kids from Arapahoe County are missing and endangered, CBI says

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thumbnail.png

Community

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed