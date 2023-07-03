4 young foster kids from Arapahoe County are missing and endangered, CBI says

Four young foster children are missing from Arapahoe County and are believed to be in immediate danger, according to the sheriff's office.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office identified the siblings as Jyron Gardette, 9, Heaven Myles, 7, Jehoward Gardette, 6, and Israel Gardette, 4.

They may be with Howard Myles, 47, according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said he is the children's non-custodial father and had court-ordered visitation this weekend, but did not return the kids on Sunday. He has ties to Louisiana and Texas.

He is described as a Black man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has dreadlocks, according to a CBI alert.

CBI said the man and children may be traveling together, possibly headed out of state, in a gold Pontiac Grand Prix with dark, tinted windows and a sunroof. Below is a photo of the actual vehicle.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Law enforcement is concerned about the safety of these children and believes they are in immediate danger.

The children are described as follows:



Jyron Gardette: Black male, 4 feet and 1 inch tall, 60 pounds

Heaven Myles: Black female, 3 feet and 10 inches tall, 52 pounds

Jehoward Gardette: Black male, 3 feet and 5 inches all, 45 pounds

Israel Gardette: Black male, 3 feet and 2 inches tall, 45 pounds

Anybody who sees the children or Howard Myles is asked to call 911 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office at 303-795-4711.

4 young kids from Arapahoe County are missing and endangered, CBI says