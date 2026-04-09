Deadly shooting in Denver's Curtis Park neighborhood leaves one man dead, no arrests yet

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a shooting turned deadly in the city’s Curtis Park neighborhood on Thursday.

Police said around 1:30 p.m., a suspect shot a man near the intersection of 32nd and Arapahoe streets.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police have not reported any arrests in the case, nor have they released suspect information.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will identify the victim at a later time.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.