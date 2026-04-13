DENVER — Police in Denver announced Monday that a suspect identified in a fatal double shooting at Russell Square Park earlier this month will not be facing homicide charges.

Police said the Denver District Attorney’s Office declined to file homicide charges. The office cited no reasonable likelihood of conviction against the 34-year-old male suspect, who police have yet to identify.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on April 13. It happened during a family gathering in the park at Vine Street and E. 36th Avenue in the Cole neighborhood, police said.

A 43-year-old woman, identified as Sharon Ware, died shortly after the shooting, and an 18-year-old man, identified as Pharrow Ware, died from his injuries a week later. They were both attendees at the gathering, police said.

► Denver police: No homicide charges in Russell Square Park fatal double shooting:

Denver police: No homicide charges in Russell Square Park fatal double shooting

At the family gathering, the 34-year-old male suspect was present when gunfire was exchanged between him and someone in a passing vehicle.

Police believe the 34-year-old man shot the female victim. The teenage victim was hit by shots from someone in the passing vehicle, which was reported stolen and later found abandoned, according to investigators.

Detectives are still searching for the suspects in the stolen vehicle and working to determine why the gunfire erupted. They are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

DPD and the DA's office are exploring the possibility of other charges against the 34-year-old suspect related to this fatal shooting.