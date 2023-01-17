A strong winter storm will bring heavy snow across the mountains and metro area

DENVER — The snow-cover has just about melted away in many areas around Denver, but a new storm system will put several inches of new snow back on the ground tonight through tomorrow.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Denver and the northeast plains of Colorado for Tuesday at 5 p.m. through Wednesday. A strong storm system will swirl into the state on Tuesday, spreading heavy snow over the mountains and across the northeast quarter of the state.

The Tuesday morning commute will be dry, but there will be increasing clouds as the storm moves in. Snow will develop by early afternoon along the Palmer Divide and then stretch north across the metro area and plains by Tuesday evening.

The snow will become heavy for the metro area and plains Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. Current indications are for 6"-10" of snow around Denver and across the northeast plains through Wednesday.

The roughest commutes will occur Tuesday evening and especially Wednesday morning. Road will still be slick and snow-covered Wednesday evening.

Along with the snow will come cold temperatures. Highs temperatures will stay in the low to mid-30s this week with nighttime lows in the teens.

Thursday will be dry and cold, followed by another chance for light snow on Friday. Yet another storm may bring more snow Sunday night and Monday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.