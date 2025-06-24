Missing fisherman, 80, found deceased near Watson Lake in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An 80-year-old fisherman who disappeared around the Watson Lake area in mid-June was found deceased after accidentally drowning, according to the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

On June 17 around 5 p.m., a person called Fort Collins 911 to report that 80-year-old Larry Baker was missing.

Authorities learned that Baker had left his Fort Collins home around 7:30 a.m. that day and had not returned home. His family said he is an avid fisherman, and rangers began to search the places he frequently visited, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Baker's car was found at Watson Lake State Wildlife Area, west of Laporte and north of Bellvue.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services, Poudre Fire Authority, Larimer County Dive Rescue Team and Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to the lake to search for Baker. The agencies used dogs, drones and sonar equipment as they searched.

More than 60 people scoured Watson Lake, 3.5 miles of the nearby Poudre River, and the land surrounding the area, authorities said.

A deceased person was found on the morning of June 22 along the north side of Watson Lake. The coroner's office later confirmed it was Baker.

His death was ruled an accident, and the cause was listed as drowning.

"Our hearts go out to all who knew and loved Larry," the sheriff's office said. "We share in your grief and will continue to keep you in our thoughts in the difficult days and weeks ahead."