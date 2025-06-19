Car belonging to missing 80-year-old fisherman found at Watson Lake north of Bellvue

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The car belonging to a missing 80-year-old fisherman was found at Watson Lake in Larimer County.

On Tuesday around 5 p.m., a person called Fort Collins 911 to report that that 80-year-old Larry Baker was missing.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Authorities learned that Baker had left his Fort Collins home on Monday around 7:30 a.m. and had not returned home. His family said he is an avid fisherman, and rangers began to search the places he frequently visited, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Baker's car was found at Watson Lake State Wildlife Area, west of Laporte and north of Bellvue.



The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services and Poudre Fire Authority responded to the lake. Team members searched until midnight, and then picked up the efforts again on Wednesday with the help of the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The agencies are using dogs, drones and sonar equipment as they search, the sheriff's office said.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Access to Watson Lake closed on Tuesday night and remains that way as the agencies continue looking for Baker.

The sheriff's office said there is no indication of foul play as of Wednesday afternoon.

Baker is described as a white man with white hair, facial hair, blue eyes and glasses. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Baker was last seen wearing jeans and a light blue shirt under a striped shirt. The below photo shows what he was wearing.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office Larry Baker

Anybody who saw him around Watson Lake this week is asked to contact sheriff's office Investigator Napolitano at 970-498-5360.