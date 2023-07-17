Mike Johnston to be sworn in as Denver's 46th mayor today: What to expect in the inauguration

DENVER — Mike Johnston is set to become the city’s 46th and first new mayor in 12 years Monday morning, succeeding outgoing mayor, Michael Hancock.

The city’s inauguration events will not only welcome a new mayor, but all newly-elected city leaders including members of Denver’s city council.

Here’s what to expect for Monday’s municipal inauguration event.

Doors open at 9 a.m. at Ellie Caulkins Opera House with the inauguration swearing-in ceremony expected to start at 10 a.m.

The event is open to the public and free tickets are available but advanced registration is required.

People attending in person are urged to arrive early as there will be security measures in place including bag screenings and metal detectors in place.

Mayor-elect Mike Johnston is expected to be sworn in at 10:44 a.m.

“We are so excited to celebrate the next chapter of our great city. Denver is vibrant and the inauguration of Mayor-elect Mike Johnston is going to be just as vibrant,” said State Rep. Leslie Herod, chair of Johnston’s inauguration committee.

It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your mayor. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for putting your trust in me and my administration to lead our city these past 12 years – you made a grown man’s childhood dream come true.



Thank you, Denver. pic.twitter.com/jpRC02oBpS — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) July 17, 2023

Along with a new mayor, several new city council members will also be sworn into office.

“We do have six new councilmembers. They have spent this whole past weekend in what we call council academy, where they come in 8 to 5 everyday, get training on everything from rules of decorum to how the legislative process works in Denver,” said Amanda Sawyer, District 5 councilwoman. “I’m really looking forward to working with all of them, getting to know them a little bit better as people,”

After Monday morning’s official inauguration, the day’s events continue later in the afternoon. The Denver Vibes celebration festival at Union Station starts at 5 p.m.

The free event will feature tons of live music, food trucks and local vendors.

