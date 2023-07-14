DENVER — Mike Johnston will be sworn in on Monday as Denver’s 46th mayor, succeeding the outgoing mayor, Michael Hancock.

And while the inauguration crowd is not expected to rival attendance numbers from the Taylor Swift concerts, organizers are optimistic there will be a strong turnout for Denver’s transition of power.

“We are so excited to celebrate the next chapter of our great city. Denver is vibrant and the inauguration of Mayor-elect Mike Johnston is going to be just as vibrant,” said State Rep. Leslie Herod, chair of Johnston’s inauguration committee.

For those interested in attending, free tickets are available, but advanced registration is required. Click here to register. The event will also be streamed live at Denver7.com

After the inauguration, the Denver Vibes celebration festival kicks off at 5 p.m. at Union Station with a long list of guests and performers. The event is free and will also include several food trucks and vendors.

“We are hosting the first-ever Denver Vibes Festival where we’re going to celebrate Colorado musicians, Denver talent and creatives and makers right in Union Station in the heart of our great city," Herod said.

What you need to know for Monday's Denver mayoral inauguration

Here is more information for those interested in attending:

What: Inauguration of Mike Johnston as Denver’s 46th mayor

When: Program begins at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17 (doors open to the public at 9:30 a.m.)

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House at Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1385 Curtis St.

What: Denver Vibes Festival

When: 5 p.m. Monday, July 17 (Johnston scheduled to speak at 8:45 p.m.)

Where: Wynkoop Plaza at Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St.

List of performers: Isaac Slade (formerly of The Fray), Flobots, The Motet, Brothers of Brass, Buckstein, Denver Taiko, DJ Cyn, DJ Selecta C + Yucasoul, Dragutante, Fragile Vanities, Maddy O’Neal, The Mañanas, The ReMINDers