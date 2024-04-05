Watch Now
Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde announce their engagement

Mikaela Shiffrin Aleksander Aamodt Kilde
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Posted at 2:44 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 16:44:41-04

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Skiing power couple Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde have announced they’re engaged to be married.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic champion who has won a record 97 World Cup races, holds her ring up to the camera in one of several photos they posted on their social media accounts.

The 31-year-old Aamodt Kilde of Norway is a former overall World Cup champion and two-time Olympic medalist.

They’ve been dating for several years. The 29-year-old Shiffrin is from the United States.

