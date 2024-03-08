Shiffrin concedes ski World Cup title ahead of comeback, talks of Kilde's 'life and death' injury

Mikaela Shiffrin is no longer challenging for a women’s record-tying sixth World Cup overall title this month as she prepares her comeback to racing from injury. The American star also praised standings leader Lara Gut-Behrami's “stunning” skiing. Shiffrin plans to start just two or three of the six races left and cannot close the gap. In an online call from Sweden where she races a slalom on Sunday, Shiffrin spoke of being out injured since January at the same time as her boyfriend, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. She says his severe laceration from crashing in downhill had been a “life and death situation.”

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 8, 11am